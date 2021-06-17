Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 6,945 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 65.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 627,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

