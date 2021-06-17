Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $396.96. 182,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,260. The stock has a market cap of $374.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $285.57 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

