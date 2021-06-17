Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 37,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,256. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

