Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 295,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in KeyCorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 279,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

