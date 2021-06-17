Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells $1,447,600.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $1,447,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00.

ZM traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.83. 2,570,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,896. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

