Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-1.150 EPS.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.35. 119,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,896. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 127.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.07.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,876 shares of company stock worth $48,862,875. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

