ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $625,218.88 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $625,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84.

On Thursday, May 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10.

On Thursday, April 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $665,046.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,224.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

