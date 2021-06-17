Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-0.090 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

ZS stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.27. 3,091,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,106. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.53.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,927,310.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,196 shares of company stock worth $21,515,757. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

