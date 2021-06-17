Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 1,400,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,847. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,235 shares of company stock worth $1,166,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

