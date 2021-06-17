Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading Down 7.1%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $42.13. Approximately 9,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 436,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

