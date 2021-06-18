$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WTI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 36,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,424. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $628.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 3.22.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

