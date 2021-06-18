-$0.13 EPS Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX remained flat at $$2.08 on Friday. 2,998,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.48. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

In other news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.