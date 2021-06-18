-$0.13 EPS Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX remained flat at $$2.08 on Friday. 2,998,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.48. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

In other news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

