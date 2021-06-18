$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 173,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.