$0.57 EPS Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. TriMas posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriMas has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TriMas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

