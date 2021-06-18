$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

