$0.89 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

