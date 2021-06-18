$1.07 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.92. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

CFG opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

