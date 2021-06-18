$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Essent Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Essent Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Essent Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.