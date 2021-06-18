$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

