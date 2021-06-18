$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Post posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POST stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.60. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,102. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

