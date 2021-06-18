$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.99 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

