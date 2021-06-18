1,080,523 Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,080,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,823,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.09% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $21,527,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $3,734,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $24,628,000.

PAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $17.26 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $893.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

