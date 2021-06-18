$121.28 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report $121.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. fuboTV reported sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 174.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $529.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.81 million to $532.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $847.79 million, with estimates ranging from $755.85 million to $898.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. 99,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,144,125. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

