12,633 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,633 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

