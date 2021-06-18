14,210 Shares in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.13. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

