15,107 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

FFC stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

