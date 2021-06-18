$17.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post sales of $17.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.26 billion to $72.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.45 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.