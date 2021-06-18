17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on YQ. Morgan Stanley cut 17 Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 35,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $766.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

