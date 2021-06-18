1,710 Shares in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of EBIZ stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87.

