$18.03 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post $18.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.60 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $83.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.80 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $105.42 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $123.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Codexis has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.23.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 122,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,003 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

