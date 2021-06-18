$2.98 EPS Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce earnings per share of $2.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

NYSE:ESS opened at $308.65 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

