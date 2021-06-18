$25.42 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post sales of $25.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.97 million. CEVA posted sales of $23.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $116.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 386,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96. CEVA has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $993.73 million, a P/E ratio of -207.43, a PEG ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.