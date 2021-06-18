26,332 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.55. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.