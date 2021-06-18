27,140 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,235. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.