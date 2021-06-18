2key.network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $114,207.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.12 or 0.00726915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00043037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00082786 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 75,959,979 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

