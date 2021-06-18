3,267,000 Shares in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QELLU. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qell Acquisition by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS QELLU opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

