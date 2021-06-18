$33.19 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report sales of $33.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $28.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $140.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. 72,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

