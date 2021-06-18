360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 7.3%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.72. 32,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,070,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. Research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at $16,910,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $36,989,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

