37,945 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.