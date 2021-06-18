3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.42. 3M posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

