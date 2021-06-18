$67.46 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce sales of $67.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.12 million and the lowest is $66.60 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $274.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 796,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,939. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

