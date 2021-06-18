$68.59 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce sales of $68.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.40 million and the lowest is $67.81 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $66.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $287.26 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after buying an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,374,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

