703 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.84. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $130.04.

