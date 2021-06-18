741 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $328.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.22. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

