888 (LON:888) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 379.60 ($4.96). 888 shares last traded at GBX 379.60 ($4.96), with a volume of 907,533 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on 888. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 888 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

Get 888 alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 403.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.