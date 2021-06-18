88,900 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,954,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

