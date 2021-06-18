$9.50 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $9.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.65 billion. American Express reported sales of $7.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

