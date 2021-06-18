91,570 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 91,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FOX by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. 175,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,127. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

