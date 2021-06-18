Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 426,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

IAF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,024. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.