Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,338.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.